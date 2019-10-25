UPDATE: Decision nears in Simon court case

A decision is expected early next week that will determine if former MSU president Lou Anna Simon will go on trial.

After seven days, stretching over the course of five months, former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon’s preliminary exam ended in July.

Judge Julie Reincke has been considering the testimony and is set to decide if Simon will stand trial.

>>Day six recap>>Day five recap>>Day four recap>>Day three recap>>Day two recap>>Day one recap, including case background

Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in the case. She told police she knew a sports medicine doctor was under investigation in 2014, but did not know it was Nassar specifically.

Prosecutors say that was a lie.

6 News will be updating this story when a decision is announced.