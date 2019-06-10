UPDATE: Defense rests in Strampel trial

UPDATE (12:05 p.m.): The defense and prosecution have rested their cases against former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel.

Strampel elected not to testify in his own defense. The prosecution cannot use this decision against him, nor can the jury take it into account during deliberations.

Judge Joyce Draganchuk adjourned proceedings for the day around 10:50 a.m. Both sides will work with the judge on final instructions for the jury. Closing arguments are expected to take place Tuesday morning.

The jury heard from Professor Emeritus Dr. Carol Monson, as well as former Associate Dean William Falls. Both worked for Strampel in the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Falls testified while he heard Strampel use sexual innuendo, he never reported the comments because they were not directed at anyone in particular. He and Monson both testified they never had students report concerns with Strampel’s behavior to them.

UPDATE – The livestream for the William Strampel trial has ended for the day.

The trial for former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel is scheduled to resume Monday morning.

Strampel, the former Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, faces five total counts in the case:

Misconduct in Office

2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

Two counts of Willful Neglect of Duty

The willful neglect of duty charges relate to how prosecutors say he handled the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case. Nassar worked under Strampel in the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

>>Day 6 recap

>>Day 4 recap

>>Day three recap

>>Day two recap

>>Day one recap

After the hearing Friday, Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak, asked Judge Joyce Draganchuk for a directed verdict of not guilty on the 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Willful Neglect of Duty charges. Cornell Law defines a directed verdict as “a ruling entered by a trial judge after determining that there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion.” Judge Draganchuk denied this motion Monday.

6 News will stream Strampel’s trial live Monday, and Reporter Aaron Jordan will be inside the courtroom. Follow him on Twitter @WLNSAaronJordan, and watch for coverage on air and online throughout the day.