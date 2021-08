AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Medical Examiners Office identified a body found in a pond near the 2200 block of Onondaga Rd as 43-year-old Michael Paul Kredell from Harrisville.

The body was found on July 31, 2021, by a homeowner.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s office says they’re investigating the death as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431