UPDATE: FAA calls bomb squad during Isabella County plane crash investigation

The Isabella County Sheriff’s office has been working with the FAA and NTSB in after an airplane crashed into Littlefield Lake on Saturday.
Inside the plane was the owner and pilot 54-year-old Tyrone Finch and the 62-year-old passenger Patrick Jarman.
The pilot had non-life threatening injuries, but deputies said the passenger was flown by helicopter to Grand Rapids and was listed in serious condition.
The pilot of the aircraft was released from the hospital and has returned home. The passenger who was more seriously injured is recovering and expected to be released soon from a hospital in Grand Rapids.
Investigators discovered the aircraft had a parachute for the plane itself which is triggered by an explosive propulsion device. The device was partially activated and created a safety concern for investigators. The device was moved to a secure area so an MSP bomb unit could safely detonate it.
The FAA and NTSB are still investigating the crash and have not released the airplane at this time.
