UPDATE: FAA calls bomb squad during Isabella County plane crash investigation

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took people with diabetes across the border from Detroit to Windsor to buy insulin.

According to a statement released by the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, one in four people with diabetes ration their insulin because it is so expensive.

The statement also says that a single vial of insulin costs on average $340 in the United States, but in Canada the same exact drug is just $30.

The Senator suggested that these lower prices are possible in Canada because the country negotiates drug prices with drug companies.

Senator Sanders released a petition asking the United States Congress to allow the government to negotiate with drugmakers for lower prices as well as allow for safe and less expensive drugs be imported from other countries.