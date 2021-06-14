UPDATE: Four teens shot, two dead after overnight shooting at Rotary Park

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Monday around 1:00 a.m. Lansing Police officers responded to reported gun fire at the 300 block of North Cedar, also known as Rotary Park, where four teens were shot and two passed away.

When LPD arrived, they found a 19-year-old man dead on scene and a 14-year-old girl who had also been shot and was injured.

While the police were on scene, they were told that two other teen victims had shown up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. A 16-year-old died from the injuries he had gotten, while a 17-year-old is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are actively looking into what happened, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston 517-483-6867, Crime Stoppers at 517-483 7867, or send a message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.