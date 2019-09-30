UPDATE: Governor signs 16 state budgets and issues 147 vetoes

‪Today I signed all 16 state budgets and issued 147 line-item vetoes. The budgets the Republicans sent me were a mess, and I used my executive power to protect Michiganders’ public health and safety, access to healthcare, and classroom spending for our children. #MIBudget ‬ Posted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, September 30, 2019 Courtesy: Governor Gretchen Whitmer Facebook Page

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP) – Gov. Whitmer signs the state budget hours before the deadline and vetoes nearly $1 billion in Republican-backed spending.



In a statement released this evening, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she signed all 16 state budgets and issued 147 line-item vetoes to protect Michiganders public health and safety, access to healthcare and classroom spending for our children. Her 147 line-item vetoes totaled a historic $947 million.



Vetoes to the School Aid budget alone exceeded $128 million as well as $375 million in one-time road funding.

Number of bridges we need to repair in Michigan: 1000



Number of bridges the Republican budget would have repaired: 4



The budgets the Republicans sent me were a joke. It’s time for them to come to the table and offer a real, long-term solution for our crumbling infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/1P8DiUJG3n — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 30, 2019

“The Republican budgets were a complete mess, and today I used my executive powers to clean them up to protect Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “The state’s budget is a reflection of our values, and make no mistake that public health and safety, access to health care, and protecting classroom spending is more important than handouts to lobbyists and vendors.”

According to a statement released by Governor Whitmer, Republican budgets cut the following:

–$185 million from the governor’s proposed School Aid Fund budget, including: $60 million cut from special education, $97 million cut to at-risk students, $45 million cut to career and technical education students, and $80 million cut from the Great Start Readiness Program, which provides preschool to low-income families in Michigan.

–$61.5 million to install hydration stations in Michigan schools to ensure every child has clean, safe drinking water.

–$48 million from the Department of Corrections and unlawfully appropriates work projects to cover funding gaps.

–$53 million from the Department of Technology, Management and Budget as well as $33 million to the Department of Health and Human Services.

This whole budget impasse was silly & avoidable. Now that the governor’s shutdown threat has been shown to be simply empty words, the cameras will stop rolling & headlines will move on. Hopefully that means she will finally come back to the negotiating table and get back to work. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) September 30, 2019

“This budget impasse was silly and completely avoidable. Instead of working this out together, the governor decided to play political games and walk away from negotiations. Her tactics wasted everybody’s time and manufactured a crisis out of thin air. I hope it was worth it,” said Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield in a written statement released after Gov. Whitmer signed the state budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. “Now that her shutdown threat has been shown to be nothing more than empty words, the cameras will stop rolling and the headlines will move on. Hopefully that means she will finally accept our invitation to come back to the negotiating table and get back to work.”