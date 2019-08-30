UPDATE: High school football games to resume after being delayed by storms

The thunderstorms that moved through mid-Michigan Thursday night forced a number of high school football games to be postponed.

Here is a list of games that are scheduled to be resumed today:

  • Lansing Catholic – Waverly
  • Owosso – Eastern
  • Caledonia – Holt
  • Sparta – Lansing Everett
  • Williamston – Byron
  • Fowlerville – Charlotte
  • Jackson Northwest – Eaton Rapids
  • Dansville – Leslie
  • Laingsburg – Perry
  • Grand Ledge – Hudsonville
  • East Lansing – St. Johns

The start times for the games vary. You can see highlights from many of the games online and tonight on the 6 Sports 5th Quarter at 11:15 p.m.

