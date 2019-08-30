UPDATE: High school football games to resume after being delayed by storms

The thunderstorms that moved through mid-Michigan Thursday night forced a number of high school football games to be postponed.
Here is a list of games that are scheduled to be resumed today:
- Lansing Catholic – Waverly
- Owosso – Eastern
- Caledonia – Holt
- Sparta – Lansing Everett
- Williamston – Byron
- Fowlerville – Charlotte
- Jackson Northwest – Eaton Rapids
- Dansville – Leslie
- Laingsburg – Perry
- Grand Ledge – Hudsonville
- East Lansing – St. Johns
The start times for the games vary. You can see highlights from many of the games online and tonight on the 6 Sports 5th Quarter at 11:15 p.m.