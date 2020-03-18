UPDATE: Izzo Run/Walk/Roll 5K moved from April to Fall

The Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll, one of the most popular running events in mid-Michigan, is moving to a fall event.

The 2nd annual event was originally scheduled for April 18 on the MSU campus.

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is causing event suspensions and cancellations, including all MSU spring athletics.

Organizers have decided to move the event to the fall, with a date to be announced later.

“While the circumstances causing the date change are not positive, these changes will allow the Izzo Legacy 5K event to fulfill its mission of uniting the community in a time of crisis and supporting deserving charities.” Izzo Legacy 5K organizers

Last year’s inaugural event raised nearly $250,000 for multiple local charities.

Information on the rescheduled event, including the revamped race route, will become available in the coming days and can be found at izzorace.com, izzolegacy.com and wlns.com.

WLNS-TV 6 is the official media sponsor of the event.