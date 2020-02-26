UPDATE: Jackson police say shooting of 14-year-old likely happened inside home

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS):

New details are emerging in the shooting of a 14-year-old male in Jackson on Friday.

Jackson Police have determined the shooting most likely happened inside the house located on the 500 block of Orange St. on Friday Feb 21.

Investigators have also identified a 16-year-old male that is believed to have been present at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or may leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.