UPDATE: Lansing Catholic High School Facebook post shows person wearing a white hood, cross on chest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A photo posted this morning by Lansing Catholic High School is raising concern Thursday, after it appears someone in that photo from 1979, is wearing a white hood, with a cross on their chest.

Lansing Catholic President Dominic Iocco said the social media manager “completely and totally messed up,” and that he made a bad “judgment.”

According to Iocco, the manager was placed on administrative leave this morning.

“This was highly offensive and we will get to the bottom of it,” Iocco said. “We will take all actions necessary to ensure nothing like this ever happens again because this is not who we are. This is not what we represent.”

The post in questions featured several photos, as part of a “Throwback Thursday” tribute, to the school in 1979. According to the post, the images were from the yearbook that year.

Merilyn Werner, a 2014 graduate of Lansing Catholic, commented on the original post. Werner said she was really disappointed because this doesn’t represent her experience.

“If you post a photo of someone in a hood with that logo, there are people saluting, it just looks unacceptable honestly. It was just really concerning to see that on the page of my former school,” Werner said.

Erica Lynn isn’t as shocked. Her son Michael Lynn III was one of four players benched on the Lansing Catholic football team in 2017, when they took a knee to protest police brutality.

“Honestly I wasn’t all that surprised I guess,” Lynn said. “You know the phrase if someone keeps showing you who they are believe them? I think it’s just been over a course of time we’ve been shown there are issues at Lansing Catholic.” Lynn said.