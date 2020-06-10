UPDATE: Lansing man charged with the fatal shooting of teen during fight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The man suspected in the shooting death of a Lansing teenager last week has turned himself into police.

Terrance Wallace Jr, 26, of Lansing has been charged with five counts, including Open Murder and four weapons charges.

He is being held without bond.

Lansing Police today say Dhanthan Boggan Jr., 19, of Lansing was shot last Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. during a fight on the 900 block of Johnson Avenue.

He died later that afternoon at a Lansing hospital.

An extensive search at the time was unable to find the suspect.