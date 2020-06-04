UPDATE – Lansing man dies after being shot Wednesday, search continues for suspect

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A 19 year old Lansing man has died after being shot Wednesday during a fight on the city’s east side.

Lansing Police today say Dhanthan Boggan Jr., 19, of Lansing was shot Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. during a fight on the 900 block of Johnson Avenue.

He died later that afternoon at a Lansing hospital.

The search continues for a suspect. On Wednesday officers, including a Michigan State Police K9 unit, poured into the area in an attempt to find the gunman.

If you have any information please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.