UPDATE: Lansing plan to light menorah alongside State Christmas tree changes

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.) – In an apparent compromise between the State Capitol Commission a menorah will be placed next to the official state Christmas tree and lit during the Silver Bells in the City event.

After the lighting, the menorah will be moved back the the Lansing City Hall.

Officials tell 6 News the issue of placing a menorah on state Capital grounds during the holiday season will be resolved next year.

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.) – Just hours after the announcement was made, the City of Lansing’s plan to place a menorah next to the state Christmas tree has been put on hold.

The menorah has been moved from its planned location next to the tree back to City Hall.

In a statement sent to 6 News, Mayor Schor said:

“The City of Lansing planned to put a menorah in what we believe to be City space. The State believes it is not City right-of-way and State Police Officers Informed City Public Service Staff that they would confiscate any menorah placed in the right of way. This is very disappointing as the City spends significant time and resources assisting with Christmas Tree. As a result of this conversation, the City of Lansing will place a menorah next to the stage on the City Hall side of the street and will light it at Silver Bells as well.” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

Mayor Andy Schor had said the menorah was to have been placed next to the tree, which sits, according to the mayor, on city property.

The state insists the tree is on state property.

ORIGINAL STORY – Lansing mayor Andy Schor tells 6 News that more than the state Christmas tree will be illuminated tonight during Silver Bells in the City.

The city has installed a nine-foot tall menorah next to the Christmas tree. in front of the State Capitol.

Both sit on city property.

Tonight, weather permitting, when the switch is thrown to light up the Christmas tree, the menorah will also be lit.

In the video above, Lansing mayor Andy Schor explains the decision to place the menorah.

A move is underway to have a menorah placed on the grounds of the State Capitol but any action on that has to come from the Legislature.

Since the tree and now the menorah are placed on city property in front of the Capitol the decision to place the menorah is the city’s.