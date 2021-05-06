UPDATE: Lansing police rule man’s death in fire a homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department released an update on Thursday after a man died when first responders found him outside of a home fire Wednesday.

It happened on early Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive.

According to police, investigators have discovered evidence that indicates the death of the man located outside of the residence, is the result of a homicide. Investigators will continue to work on identifying the victim as well as determining the events that led up to his death.

An autopsy examination is scheduled and will determine the ultimate cause of death.

Anyone with information in regards to the investigation is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a message to the Lansing Police Facebook page.