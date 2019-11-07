UPDATE: LCC to reopen Health and Human Services Building Monday

UPDATE:

Lansing Community College is reopening the Health and Human Services (HHS) Building on Monday, Nov. 11.

The announcement comes after a meeting between the Mid-Michigan District Health Department and the Ingham County Health Department.

The college temporarily closed the HHS Building Thursday Nov. 7 after LCC confirmed one case of Legionnaires’ in a LCC employee. It is unknown how the person contracted it. Shortly after verifying one case of Legionnaire’s, another employee reported flu-like symptoms. The second employee tested negative for Legionnaires’.

Amid no further confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s among students and employees, the decision to reopen the HHS building will take effect.

In the coming weeks, the college will independently pursue additional testing and cleaning of the Health and Human Services Building.

Original Story:

LANSING — A case of Legionnaires’ Disease on the Lansing Community College campus is prompting the closing of the Health and Human Services Building and cancellation of classes in the building.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are closing the HHS building on our Downtown Campus to ensure the health of our students, faculty and staff. The building will remain closed until we are confident that there is no risk to our community,” said LCC president Brent Knight.

The announcement comes after a LCC employee was diagnosed with the serious type of pneumonia disease.

The disease comes from Legionella bacteria. Legionella can grow in human-made water systems and is most easily spread through droplets in the air. It typically is not spread through drinking water, but it can spread if someone aspirates the water. It is generally not spread through person-to-person contact.

There are no vaccines that can prevent Legionnaires’ disease, the Centers for Disease Control says.

Instead, the CDC says the key to preventing Legionnaires’ disease is to make sure that building owners and managers maintain building water systems in order to reduce the risk of Legionella growth and spread.