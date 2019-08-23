UPDATE: Man accused in cat kicking death to face trial, second man due in court

One of two men arrested in connection with the brutal viral video showing a cat being kicked to death will go to trial.

Kian Miller Jr, 20, of Lansing was bound over today after his preliminary hearing.

During today’s court session Miller’s defense attorney asked for the case to be dismissed, claiming Miller was only shooting the video.

The judge replied that Miller appeared to be acting more as a ringmaster and was “geeked up about what was ready to happen”.

The second man arrested is Brandon Coney, 19, of Lansing. He is expected to be in court today.

>>>This story continues to develop and will be updated online