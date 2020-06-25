UPDATE: Meridian Township gym that defies court and re-opens is now closing

UPDATE: (June 26 4:15 p.m.) – One day after defying Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order that gyms must remain closed by re-opening, Crunch East Lansing is ceasing operations.

In a social media post, gym management said they are “ceasing operations as of today” and referred people to their social media pages.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online

ORIGINAL STORY: MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A popular gym in mid-Michigan re-opens for business today.

And they’re defying state orders.

6 News stopped by Crunch Fitness in Meridian Township this morning and saw dozens of people working out.

This comes after a federal court ruled last night that Governor Whitmer’s order must remain in place until the appeal process is complete.

But the owner of Crunch Fitness says he’s not shutting down.

Police for Meridian Township showed up while our crew was there.

The owner tells us officers didn’t’ write any citations.

At least not yet.

“Well, they spoke with our attorney. And they let us know they possibly are going to issue a citation, they’re allowing us to remain open for the time being, so our attorney is handling the situation, obviously, we knew it was a possibility, and at the same time, we felt it was in the best interest of, our members, the community and our staff to continue forward with our plan of opening up,” explains co-owner Adam Hourani.

The owner says they’ve put extra safety measures in place, and added that his customers are thanking him for opening back up.