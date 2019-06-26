UPDATE: Michigan releases evidence in drug price-fixing lawsuit

  • In early October 2014, Heritage Pharmaceuticals received a letter from Congressman Elijah Cummings and Senator Bernie Sanders as part of their joint investigation into price increases in the generic drug industry. Now emails unsealed by the court show that Heritage outside counsel immediately coordinated a response with counsel for Teva and Mylan.
  • Executives knew their behavior was illegal, and they sought to cover their tracks by limiting communication in writing. Still, ample written evidence of their conspiracy has now been released that show consciousness of guilt.
  • In one series of exchanges, senior executives at Mylan and Sandoz allegedly colluded to divvy up market share for a blood pressure medication. Both companies were the first to launch generic Valsartan on the same day, September 12, 2012. Leading up to the launch, records show company representatives spoke at least 21 times by phone to divvy up the market so that each competitor could obtain roughly 50 percent market share. The conspiracy apparently pleased company executives, including a Sandoz executive who states, “sometimes a little help from our competition is welcome as well.” Another senior executive replied: “I guess this is what they call ‘co-opetition.”
  • As Director of National Accounts at Teva, Defendant Nisha Patel’s primary responsibility was to implement price increases. The complaint alleges that she did this by systematically conspiring with Teva’s competitors and maintained a ranking system of Teva’s competitors based on their collusive relationships, with +3 assigned to the most collusive and -3 assigned to the least. Detailed rankings and charts documenting her communication with competitors have been unsealed.
  • The unredacted complaint reveals commonly used code words used by coconspirators as they colluded with competitors to divvy up market share and coordinate on price increases in violation of federal antitrust law. These include “fair share,” “playing nice in the sandbox,” and “fluff pricing.”
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan joined 42 other states in releasing an unredacted complaint against 20 of the nation’s largest drug manufacturers.

Among the now public emails between generic drug manufacturers is potential evidence of conspiracy to inflate prices and obstruct justice.

A lawsuit was first filed by Michigan and 43 other states on May 10th. The full, unredacted version is now available after the court granted the states’ motion to unseal the complaint.

“This evidence demonstrates that these drug manufacturers knew exactly what they were doing, knew their actions were illegal, and deliberately and methodically conspired to fix prices and allocate market shares for drugs that our residents rely on every day,” said Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel.

The complaint is the second to be filed in an ongoing, expanding investigation that the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General has referred to as possibly the largest cartel case in the history of the United States.

Michigan did not join the still pending first complaint, filed in 2016, that now includes 18 corporate defendants, two individual defendants, and 15 generic drugs.

