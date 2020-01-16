UPDATE: MSP Director testifies about breathalyzers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The head of Michigan State Police testified today to a committee about how issues with breathalyzers have led to drunken driving cases being questioned.
Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper spoke to the state’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee about instrument irregularities that impacted breath tests.
As of 7 a.m., discrepancies have been identified involving eight instruments at the following locations:
Prosecutors will determine what actions to take as they do a case-by-case review.
Earlier this week, the MSP took all 203 Datamaster DMT evidential breath alcohol testing instruments in the state out of service until they could be inspected and verified by MSP personnel.
As of 7 a.m. this morning, 37 of 203 instruments have been returned to service following verification by MSP personnel that the instruments are properly calibrated.
A criminal investigation by MSP into potential fraud committed by contract employees of Datamaster vendor, Intoximeters, is ongoing.