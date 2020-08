MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The election to choose the Onondaga Township Supervisor ended in a tie in the August Primary vote last Tuesday.

After the votes were counted, Rhiannon Schindewolf-DeShais and Phil Hutchison were tied 175-175.

According to state law ties are decided by a drawing.

That happened this morning during the Ingham County Board of Canvassers meeting.

The winner?

Phil Hutchison will be the Onondaga Township Supervisor.