UPDATE: Police identify 16-year-old killed in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Police in Lansing Thursday released the identity of the 16-year-old who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

The Lansing Police Department says the teen is Darrelle Lavin Smith.

Shortly after 7:30 P.M. officers were called to the area of Burneway Dr. and Seaway Dr. regarding a report of a shooting. When they got on the scene they found Smith suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call: Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 or Lansing Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas 517-483-4659.