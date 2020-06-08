UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal Saturday crash

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Police have released the name of the driver who died Saturday night when his car smashed into a power pole, hit a motorcycle and truck, broke apart and rolled into a house.

Ryan Dickson, 27, of Romulus was dead at the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Mt. Hope and Teel on the city’s south side.

Investigators say Dickson was driving west on Mt. Hope just west of Cedar Street when he lost control and left the road.

He hit a utility pole, rolled over and slammed into a parked truck.

The car Dickson was in then broke into two pieces, with half hitting a parked motorcycle, setting it on fire.

The other half ended up in the yard of a house on the 100 block of E. Mt. Hope.

There was heavy damage to the car, truck, motorcycle, utility pole and house.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.