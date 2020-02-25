UPDATE: Police say shooting on Lansing’s south side was not a random act

Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS):

Lansing Police said the shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in South Lansing was not a random act and that all the three people knew each other.

Police have also identified the suspect as a young black male between 18 and 20 years old. He has a thin build with braided longer hair and wore a black and red jacket.

Lansing police responded to to the scene at the 3600 block of S. Martin L. King Blvd at 4:32 p.m. Monday.

The arriving officers found a conscious 25-year-old male victim in the parking lot of a business with a gunshot wound on his leg and arm.

Officers applied first aid to the victim until Lansing Fire Medics arrived and took him into care.

The victim was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On scene and off scene investigation has determined that the victim and the two other subjects met at 3600 block of S. Martin L. King Blvd. and began a verbal argument that turned physical leading to one shooting the victim.

After the shooting, all three ran from each other. Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing Police at 517-483-6840