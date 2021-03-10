UPDATE: Potterville Police release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—- Wednesday police released a sketch of the suspect in question in relation to the attempted child abduction yesterday.

According to the Potterville Police Department, it allegedly happened at the Independence Commons mobile home community Tuesday night.

The witness says that a man attempted to abduct her child out of her stroller while they were walking.

The child’s mother stabbed the suspect several times before he ran West on Constitution Circle from Revolution Dr.

According to the Police, the suspect is described as a bald white male in his 40’s approximately, 5 feet 6 inches with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and a black shirt with a green Batman logo on it.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the suspect can reach the Potterville Police Department at 517-645-7802 or via email at rbarry@pottervillemi.org or by messaging the department on Facebook.