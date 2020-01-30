UPDATE: Pres. Trump talks trade deal in Michigan during auto business visit

President Donald Trump was pitching the recent Canada-US-Mexico trade agreement during his afternoon visit to Warren auto parts supplier Dana Incorporated.

“We just ended a nightmare known as NAFTA. They took, they took our jobs for a long time. They took it for a long time, and we now have a brand new us Mexico, Canada agreement. It’s a whole different ball game and it’s going to be great for this plant. It’s going to be incredible for Michigan and for every place else in our country,” said President Trump.

The visit was the president’s first stop in Michigan of the new year and second visit in the last two months.

There were people gathered outside the company plant opposing the president’s track record with workers.

“Donald Trump has broken promise after promise to Michigan workers,” said auto worker Tony Durkacs. “He said he’d tackle prescription drug costs, but prices are skyrocketing for basic drugs like insulin. He said he’d cut our taxes, but instead gave his rich friends a handout and attacked Social Security.”

The president held a Christmas-themed campaign rally in Battle Creek last December on the same night the U.S. House voted to impeach him. Trump held another rally near the Michigan-Ohio border on Jan. 8 and will be coming back to the Great Lakes State while his impeachment trial continues in the U.S. Senate.

Meeting with auto parts suppliers gave Trump an opportunity to highlight the recent passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which marks off one of his top campaign promises. Trump said the renegotiated trade deal will be “great for the automobile business” during his Battle Creek rally.