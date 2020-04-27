Update: State reports 38,210 COVID-19 cases, 3,407 deaths

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to climb in Michigan.

According to state officials there are now 38,210 confirmed cases and 3,407 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

Those totals are an increase of 432 cases and 92 deaths in one day.

>>>Long term care facility COVID-19 cases

This week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to loosen some of the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” restrictions that have been in place since last month.

On Friday the governor removed restrictions on gardening centers, powerboating, lawn services and golf courses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan