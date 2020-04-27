Update: State reports 38,210 COVID-19 cases, 3,407 deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to climb in Michigan.
According to state officials there are now 38,210 confirmed cases and 3,407 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.
Those totals are an increase of 432 cases and 92 deaths in one day.
>>>Long term care facility COVID-19 cases
This week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to loosen some of the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” restrictions that have been in place since last month.
On Friday the governor removed restrictions on gardening centers, powerboating, lawn services and golf courses.