UPDATE: State Senate leaders call for investigation of Sen. Lucido

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, file photo, State Sen. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township, speaks after a news conference at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. The lawmaker apologized Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, a day after telling a young female reporter that a group of high school boys could “have a lot of fun” with her. Lucido, issued a short statement addressing a story in which a Michigan Advance journalist wrote of an incident that occurred outside the Senate chamber Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Despite having apologized for a statement he made to a young female reporter in the State Capitol, now Sen. Peter Lucido could be investigated by the Senate Business Office.

Late Wednesday 6 News confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Senate Minority Leader have asked the Senate Business Office to launch an investigation.

“Sexual harassment has no place in the Senate. We respectfully request that your office review & investigate these allegations promptly and thoroughly.” Statement from Sen. Shirkey and Sen. Ananich

Today Lucido apologized after telling a young female reporter that a group of high school boys could “have a lot of fun” with her.

State Sen. Peter Lucido, a Republican from Macomb County’s Shelby Township, issued a statement Wednesday addressing the incident that occurred outside the Senate chamber Tuesday.

“I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue.” Sen. Peter Lucido

Lucido referred to a group gathered nearby from an all-boys Catholic high school and told a 22-year-old reporter from Michigan Advance: “You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”





