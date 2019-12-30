UPDATE: Suspect in court to face murder charge in Shiawassee County death

A Morrice-area man has been arraigned in connection with the death of a Shiawassee County man last week.

Michael David Latunski, 50, faces charges of Open Murder and Mutiliation of a Human Body for the death of Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek.

The 25-year-old Bacon had been missing since Christmas Eve.

According to this family, Bacon went out on a date with someone he met on a dating app.

His body was found dead in a home in Bennington Township in Shiawassee Township on Saturday morning.

On Monday Kevin Bacon, the Hollywood actor, sent his condolences to the victim’s family in an Instagram post.

