UPDATE: the three students who died in the Oxford High School shooting have been identified

OXFORD, Mich. — UPDATE (2:37 AM) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the three students who died in the shooting are: 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Approximately 300 Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. yesterday to a flood of 911 calls about an active shooter at Oxford High School, Mike McCabe, Oakland County Undersheriff said. Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips.

McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

“Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody,” McCabe said, adding that suspect wasn’t hurt when he was taken into custody and he refused to say how he got the gun into the school.

Myre died in a patrol car putting up a strong fight while officers were taking him to the hospital.

An additional eight people were injured, seven students and one teacher. Six of the individuals were taken to the McLaren Hospital in Pontiac, one was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac and one was taken to Ascension Hospital in Rochester Hills.

Some of these individuals are still recovering at the hospital. Three are in critical condition, one is in serious condition, three are in stable condition, one was discharged and one was transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint on a ventilator after surgery.

The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

