UPDATE: Two victims in Lansing fatal fire identified

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have identified the two victims who died in the house fire March 19 as Tamesha Hogan, 29 and Roy Verser, 41.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.) – Two people are dead following a late-night fire in Lansing.

A Lansing Fire Department spokesperson tells 6 News that a 29-year-old woman and a man, whose age has not been determined, where found dead inside a house on the 1000 block of Hapeman Street.

The fire was first reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

When crews arrived the house was completely engulfed in fire, as seen below in this video shot by a freelance photographer.

Firefighters were able to control the fire enough to search the inside, finding the two bodies.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators will be working at the house today working to find a cause for the fire.