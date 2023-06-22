Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Wildwood Ave. on Tuesday night. A fatal stabbing had occurred.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Dept. has identified the victim in a fatal stabbing in Lansing that occurred on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Medina.

LPD members were dispatched to the 3600 block of Wildwood Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Medina was discovered at the scene with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, and there pronounced dead.

Lansing police announced on Wednesday that Corey O’Rourke had been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Lansing Police Dept. at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or to send a private message through LPD’s Facebook page.