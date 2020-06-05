WATCH: Whitmer talks about COVID-19 efforts, protests across Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan National Guard will continue to work with local health departments in various communities to provide free COVID-19 testing.

The Guard will be assisting in testing this weekend in Holland, Ferndale, Battle Creek, Sturgis, Allegan, and Petoskey.

These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

“Expanded testing is a critical component of our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission.

Gov. Whitmer is scheduled to give a media briefing Friday at 11:00 a.m., updating the state’s efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.