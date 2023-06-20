LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Eight employees of the Alger Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula are facing criminal charges for their alleged roles in the 2019 death of an inmate.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the eight employees were responsible for the death of Jonathan Lancaster, who died in prison custody.

Nessel’s office is charging the prison’s former warden, four nurses, the assistant deputy warden and two corrections officers.

According to Nessel, Lancaster stopped eating and drinking while at Alger Correctional Facility. He was placed in an observation cell and restrained, where he would die three days later.

Despite losing nearly 50 pounds in 15 days, no one at the Michigan Department of Corrections gave Lancaster any medical care.

“This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision,” said Nessel in a statement. “These are serious, and numerous, charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendants shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster. The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met.”

Below is a list of defendants and the charges the face. List via Dana Nessel’s office: