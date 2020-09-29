Upper Peninsula Representative tests positive for COVID-19

(WLNS) — An Upper Peninsula Republican lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain is at least the fifth elected official in the state believed to have contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The representative posted Tuesday afternoon on his Facebook account about the positive test result.

“Thankfully, the worst of my symptoms came and went this weekend, and I’m feeling much better. I am following the doctor’s orders and working from home through at least the middle of next week,” LaFave posted.

It was not clear the time or location LaFave may have contracted the disease, which is hard to determine.

LaFave was at the statehouse last week, when lawmakers adopted the budget and passed other key pieces of legislation. He said he is working with staff to inform anyone who interacted with him during the week. LaFave said he followed safety guidelines, including social distancing, washing his hands frequently and wearing a mask.