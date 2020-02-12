Upper Peninsula veteran turns 104

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – There was a special birthday party held today for a veteran at Pinecrest Medical Care Facility.

His name is Rudolph (Rudy) Burie and on February 24 he will turn 104 years old.

Rudy and his fellow vets had an early celebration today by eating cake, singing ‘Happy Birthday’, and talking about the good old days over coffee.

His daughter Carol Vadenhouten and her husband were also in attendance.

Rudy was raised in the Upper Peninsula. He was drafted to the U.S. Army in the 1940s and served three months until he was honorably discharged.

When asked what the secret to reaching 104 years of life, Rudy said, “All you do is get up in the morning every day and eat three meals, go back to bed, sleep again at night. That’s it!”

Carol jokingly replied back with, “And the one beer you drank a day.”

The party was made possible by Travis Leland, a readjustment counselor for Veterans Center Escanaba. Leland visits Pinecrest once a month to spend time with these vets.

“It’s very rewarding, and actually once we got it started we had a lot of community outpour from the American Legion in Powers and the Marine Corps League 444,” said Leland. “It’s good to have everybody together and it’s really reflecting on the veterans here and getting really good stories from the vets of what they’ve done over the years.”

Everyone at Local 3 would like to wish Rudy a happy birthday!