Upscale ‘glamping’ couple faces multiple counts of larceny

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that an Antrim County couple who promised customers a resort camping experience is facing seven counts of larceny.

Bradley Carlson, 61, and Sandra Carlson, 58, operated an upscale camping business, or so they told their customers.

The couple was charged last December with five counts of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000 related to the operation of their company, Bella Solviva Inc. The company was additionally charged with one count of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000 and one count of larceny by conversion between $200 and $1,000.

Starting in 2015, the Carlson’s would accept deposits from customers, even saying on their website and in confirmation emails that customers would have the option to receive a refund if a reserved site was not built or not built in time for a reservation.

Deposits were accepted until 2017, with the resort never having been built.

Despite receiving repeated refund requests, more than 30 customers were never refunded.

Last month, the couple pleaded no contest to three counts of larceny by conversion between $200 and $1,000.

After appearing before Hon. Robert A. Cooney in Antrim County today, the Carlsons were sentenced to two years of probation.

As part plea agreement, the Carlsons were also ordered to pay $29,216.51 restitution to the court by Oct. 18.

The compensation has been paid to the couple’s attorney’s trust account and will go to the victims listed in the complaint.

“Consumers must be able to trust their hard-earned money will be used as intended,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to holding accountable those who don’t deliver on their obligations to their customers.”

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Bella Solviva Inc., in Antrim County Circuit Court on Nov. 8.