If you’re looking for some Postal Service themed apparel, you won’t find it at Urban Outfitters anymore.

The retailer has removed two items featuring retro USPS logos, a $250 sweatshirt and a $125 t-shirt.

It comes at a time when many people are buying merchandise on the USPS website as a way of supporting the organization.

The company has not provided any explanation as to why it has stopped selling the clothing.