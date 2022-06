INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are shutting down US-127 north at I-96 near Exit 73 because of a crash.

Exit 70 at Holt Road is also closed because of the crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All lanes of traffic will be blocked.

The incident was reported around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday.

6 News is sending out a team to the area and will have more information shortly.