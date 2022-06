CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — US-127 south will be closed in Clinton County between the north county line and Maple Rapids Road.

According to an official, a semi-truck driving on the highway hit a large mowing machine.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.

US-127 shutdown for crash picture 2



At this time that is all the information that we have.

6 News is sending a team out to the scene. As soon as we learn more we will update you on-air and online.