US agency probes effectiveness of 2014 GM seat belt recall
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating whether a 5-year-old General Motors seat belt recall fixed the problem.
The recall covered about 1.4 million Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook SUVs from the 2009 through 2014 model years.
GM originally did the recall because a flexible steel cable connecting the front seat belts to the vehicle could separate. If that happens, it may not restrain a person in a crash.
GM dealers were to inspect the cables and replace them if needed. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has four complaints that seat belts failed in the SUVs after recall repairs were done. No injuries were reported.
The agency says it will assess the effectiveness of the recall. GM says it's cooperating.
Shelter From The Storm: Watch the...
Appointments to phase in during June
