Michigan

US auto sales fell by 4 percent in the third quarter

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 06:48 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 06:48 AM EDT

(AP) - Vehicle sales are slowing down despite a run on big SUVs.
  
Major automakers said Tuesday that their U.S. sales fell 7 percent in September and 4 percent for the June-through-September quarter, compared with the same periods last year.
  
Weaker numbers for September and the third quarter wiped out a 1.8 percent gain during the first half of the year, and left auto sales on pace with 2017. Some analysts had cautioned that the first-half gains were driven by incentives and low-margin sales to fleet buyers like rental car companies.
  
Industry officials blamed the recent weakness partly on hurricanes - in both 2017 and 2018.

