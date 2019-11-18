US group says 803 unbelted rear-seat passengers died in 2018

DETROIT (AP) – A highway safety group says over 800 rear-seat passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts died last year in U.S. traffic crashes, showing that states aren’t making enough progress in getting people to buckle up.

The Governors Highway Safety Association says more than 400 of the 803 people who died would have survived if they were belted.

The association put out a report in 2015 drawing attention to rear seat-belt use. It says only two more states enacted rear seat belt laws since then.

It says 20 states still don’t have laws requiring rear belt use.

The federal government is seeking public comment on a rule requiring automakers to warn drivers if rear passengers aren’t belted in.