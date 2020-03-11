US officials say US troops killed, injured in Iraq attack

WLNS 6 News
by: Lolita C. Baldor , The Associated Press
FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, U.S. Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle on a joint base with the Iraqi army, south of Mosul, Iraq. As Iraqi forces push into western Mosul coalition troops are closer to frontline fighting than ever before. The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition forces in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said. The move comes amid a crisis of mistrust tainting U.S.-Iraq ties after an American strike killed Soleimani and an Iraqi militia commander. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say U.S. troops were killed and a number were injured in a rocket attack in Iraq. One official says early reports indicate that three service members, including two Americans, were killed and 10 were injured.