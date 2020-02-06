US sales of Ram, Jeep boost Fiat Chrysler’s earnings

MILAN (AP) – Record US sales of Ram trucks and the launch of the new Jeep Gladiator helped boost fourth-quarter profits at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by more than a third.

Fiat Chrysler on Thursday reported net profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 of $1.74 billion.

That was up from 1.17 billion euros last year.

CEO Mike Manley said in a statement that the company had taken steps to secure the company’s future in 2019, including a planned merger with French rival PSA Peugeot.

Global deliveries last year were down 9%, to 4.4 million units.