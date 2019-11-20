USDA grant to fund access to education and healthcare in rural Michigan

Healthcare and access to education in rural Michigan are getting an upgrade.

That’s due to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which announced today that a $42.5 million investment will fund 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects across 37 states and 2 U.S. territories.

An estimated 5.3 million people will benefit from the projects — and all of them are rural residents.

“Distance learning and telemedicine make it easier for thousands of rural residents to take advantage of economic, health care and educational opportunities without having to travel long distances,” USDA Deputy Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy said.

In Michigan alone, the projects will help to connect 50,000 rural residents to better education and health care services.

Below are Michigan’s projects:

Ortele LLC is receiving a $99,978 grant to implement a telemedicine project to address opioid misuse, provide continued professional education and general medical care. A hub site will be located in Wayne County and will connect to sites located in Gogebic, Mackinac, Luce, Monroe, Lenawee and Marquette counties. It will serve 44,000 rural residents.

The Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker School District is receiving a $330,741 grant to implement a distance learning project. Project-based learning opportunities will be provided to students and teacher training will also be offered. This project will serve 1,738 students in Huron, Tuscola and Ingham counties.

Helen Newberry Joy Hospital will receive a $500,000 grant to buy telemedicine equipment for three sites at Newberry, Engadine, and Curtis in Luce and Mackinac Counties. Mammography equipment will be upgraded, improving cancer detection. Almost 3,100 patients are expected to be served during the first 3 years of the program.

