Vaccinated Americans allowed in Canada on Aug. 9

Vehicles enter the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to travel to Canada in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TORONTO (AP) – Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known.

Any Canadian can fly to the U.S. 

