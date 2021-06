EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with Michigan State University released new information regarding the vaccination clinic at the MSU Pavillion.

During its 98 days in operation, and with help from the Ingham County Health Department, a total of 96,582 vaccines were administered, involving more than 73,000 cars using the drive-through option.

During that time, more than 800 Michigan State employees and volunteers, donated 16,000 hours of their time to run the facility.