Value City Furniture looking to hire 100 positions across state, including Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a new job, Value City Furniture is hiring in Lansing.

This summer, Value City Furniture acquired several former Art Van locations in six Michigan cities, making it the new statewide replacement for former Art Van customers getting ready for their next furniture purchase.

With this acquisition, VCF has already made 125 new hires across the state and plans to fill an additional 100 positions in the coming months.

If you are interested in a position at Value City Furniture, interviews will be hosted on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its new location (a former Art Van store): 8748 W. Saginaw Hwy in Lansing.