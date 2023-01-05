OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A 22-year-old Michigan State University student was killed earlier this week after a hit-and-run in Oakland County.

Deputies say they aren’t sure why, but Ben Kable’s Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year’s Day.

Officials say he was left to walk on a major road with “Not much of a shoulder.”

That’s when witnesses say a person driving a white BMW hit Kable and didn’t stop.

On Thursday, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies seized a BMW they believe killed Kable. The vehicle was found at a home near the crash scene. A person of interest has been named.

No arrests have been made.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a concerned citizen provided necessary information that lead to the seizure of the vehicle.

“I knew the community would do everything they could to help us locate the driver involved in

this tragic death,” Bouchard said. “We greatly appreciate when people step up and I am

optimistic that we are headed down the right path.”