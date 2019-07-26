Vernors celebrates iconic Michigan lighthouses on limited edition cans

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – Vernors will celebrate eight iconic Michigan lighthouses with limited edition cans.
This partnership with Pure Michigan to showcases the Great Lakes State’s coastal landmarks.
The featured lighthouses include Big Red in Holland, South Haven, Tri-Centennial State Park Light in Detroit, Au Sable Point in Grand Marais, DeTour Reef in DeTour Village, Port Austin Reef, Harbor Beach and Pointe Aux Barques in Port Hope.
“Through this promotion, we hope our fans will enjoy these keepsakes and be inspired to visit and take pride in these one-of-a-kind coastal treasures,” said Beth Hensen, market development manager for Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns and licenses the Vernors brand.
Twelve other Michigan lighthouses have appeared on Vernors cans over the past two years.
Michigan has 120 lighthouses along 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline.
The lighthouse cans will be sold at retailers throughout Michigan and will be available from late-July to late-September 2019.
